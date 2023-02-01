Queen B’s Renaissance Tour Will Stop in Minnesota. Who’s Excited?

It's been nearly five years since the Queen has hit the road and fans or BeyHives are ready! That's right Beyoncé announced Wednesday morning on February 1 her Renaissance World Tour 2023.

She took to Instagram to share the news with this announcement:

Speculation of a tour had been swirling for a little while after she released Renaissance, her seventh studio album last July. Now there are no if, and's and but's about it, she will begin her world tour in May over in Europe. Rolling Stone states,

The Renaissance tour marks Beyoncé’s first extended stretch on the road since the On the Run tour, which made 48 stops across North America and Europe in 2018.

She'll be begin her North America stretch of the tour in Canada with two shows back to back on July 7 and 8. Eventually making her way down to Minnesota where she will be performing at Huntington Bank Stadium (the Minnesota Gopher's stadium for those wondering) in Minneapolis on July 20. Here's their announcement on Twitter:

How Do You Get Tickets?

I know that is the question you are wondering about, so there are a few ways. There will be a Citi Verified Fan Presale (which I hope goes better than Taylor Swift's ticket sales for "verified fan presale") and that will begin Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 9 AM Central Time and will go through Wednesday, February 8, 2023 5 PM Central Time. See more on that HERE.

But you may also go HERE to become a verified fan, but you have until Thursday, February 9th at 10:59 PM Central time to do so and at this time on the Ticketmaster website for the Minneapolis show it states up top:

On sale date and time are in the works - please check back!

Which means it could be updated at any more so we will keep checking and pass along the info when we know more.

