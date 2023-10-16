Prost! Schell’s Brewery In New Ulm – Oktoberfest 2023 in Photos

OKTOBERFEST IN NEW ULM 2023

I was able to attend Oktoberfest 2023 in New Ulm at Schell's Brewery again this year; and as per usual, it was a great time.

This year, the weather was absolutely perfect. Things are finally getting back to normal as well. For the last few years since Covid, there have been no shuttles available, and no Oktoberfest Trolly.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

It was fun taking a picture of everyone else taking a photo of the official 'tapping of the keg!'

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

THE TROLLY IS BACK!

I was excited to see that both were back for this year's event, and there's nothing like a ride on the trolly, taking you down the winding road, full of beautiful scenery, leading to Schell's Brewery.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

THANK YOU TO SCHELL'S

Schell's Brewery was the first Brewery in Minnesota to produce craft beers. Schell's is the second oldest family-owned brewery in the United States and the oldest family-owned brewery in Minnesota.

Enjoy these photos from Oktoberfest 2023.