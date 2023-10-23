Price Reduced On Gorgeous Remodeled St. Cloud Home [GALLERY]

One of the most iconic houses in St. Cloud has hit the market!

This beautiful, nearly 100-year-old house is located across the street from Riverside Park and kitty-corner from Munsinger/Clemens Gardens on Killian Boulevard. The four bedroom, two bath home was recently fully renovated and features a unique home on a 5,662 square foot lot.

The home is currently listed at $309,900. As of October 3rd, the price has been reduced by over $10,000 to $299,000.

From Paul Morrison- RE/MAX Results via Zillow:

Beautiful home across the street from Riverside Park and Munsinger Gardens! The house was taken down to the studs in 2005 and completely rebuilt! The home features metal siding, seamless rain gutters, porches with recessed lights built into the soffits, maintenance free fencing and composite decking on both front entrances. There is an attached 2 stall garage with a 4x11 nook and gorgeous landscaping around the house. The interior boasts custom kitchen cabinetry, main level recessed lighting, main level primary bedroom and full bathroom. Laminate flooring throughout the main level with the exception of the main level bedroom and bathroom. There are three more bedrooms and a full bathroom on the upper level. Lower level family room & laundry. High efficiency furnace with built-in humidifier, central a/c, dual pane windows, paneled doors, an electric fireplace and tons of storage space.

Let's take a look inside!

