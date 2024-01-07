Pop-Up Grocery In St. Joe &#8211; Kicking Off January With Affordable Food On Monday!

Pop-Up Grocery In St. Joe – Kicking Off January With Affordable Food On Monday!

Photo by Aarón Blanco Tejedor on Unsplash

WHAT IS FARE FOR ALL?

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community and the more of us that utilize the great service, the longer the great deals will keep coming.

JANUARY MENU

MINI MEAT PACK B $11

Bourbon BBQ Chicken Bites 1.5 lbs
B/S Chicken Thighs - 1 lb
Lean Smoked Turkey Sausage - 13 ounces
Beef Cocktail Sausages - 12 ounces
Ground Beef 80/20 - 1 lb

MEGA MEAT PACK X $25

LOCAL Turkey Wings - 2 lbs
Chicken Breasts - 1.3 lbs
Bacon - 1 lb
Mild Italian Pork Sausage - 19 ounces
Maple Breakfast Link - 12 ounces
3 cheese Italian Chicken Sausage - 12 ounces

PRODUCE PACK $10

LOCAL Russet Potatoes - 5 lbs
Yellow Onions - 2 lbs
Carrots - 1 lb
Gala Apples - 3
Navel Oranges - 3
Grapefruits - 2
Radishes - 1 lb

Photo by Amanda Lim on Unsplash
HOT BUYS

Beef & Cheddar Brats 28 ounces

COMING TO ST. JOSEPH MONDAY JANUARY 8TH 2024!

Fare For All is heading to St. Joseph on Monday, January 8th from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The event will take place at:

Resurrection Lutheran Church
610 County Road 2
St. Joseph, MN 56374

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to St. Joseph, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

