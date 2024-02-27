Poll Results: Chef, Massage Therapist Or Housekeeper – What’s Your Choice?
WHO HAS THE TIME TO DO IT ALL?!
Keeping your house clean, making meals, and making time for yourself. Is that even possible? I find a way to combine the things I dislike the most, with things that I enjoy doing so I can get more accomplished in my day without feeling like I'm being deprived of some relaxation time.
We asked our audience the following question: If given the opportunity, what would you rather have? A chef, a masseuse, or a housekeeper? We had a wide range of answers to that question.
WHAT WOULD YOU RATHER HAVE? A CHEF, MASSEUSE OR HOUSEKEEPER?
Nate A Wasner
'Rather have a masseuse. Our house is always clean and we already make amazing food.'
Sheila Blaisdell-Wirth
Masseuse
Sue Guggenberger
'I already have all three. I call him husband.'
Beth Schultz
Housekeeping
Kimberly Lund
Housekeeper
Katie Statham-Shabrack
Housekeeper
Rachel Clarke
Masseuse -' I actually like cooking and cleaning'
Pam Lindvall Strand
Chef
Wendy Gould
Housekeeper
Jody Frieler
I am a housekeeper so I'd take a chef
Brittany Levinski
Housekeeper
Jennifer Severson Debell
Housekeeper
Julie Herbst
Masseuse
Melissa Poser
Masseuse
Kristi Wielenberg
Housekeeper for sure!
Margaret Still Thompson
Masseuse
Jessica Leigh Roers
Masseuse
Michele Brown
Housekeeper, no question!!!!
Steph Dalbec
Housekeeper
Joline Gaffaney
Housekeeper
Ed Verba
Housekeeper
Kristy Gill Pappenfus
Housekeeper
Bridget Whitcomb
Housekeeper
Joanie Schmidt
Housekeeper
Desiree Morrison
Nicole Zellgert
Housekeeper!!
