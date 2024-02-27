WHO HAS THE TIME TO DO IT ALL?!

Keeping your house clean, making meals, and making time for yourself. Is that even possible? I find a way to combine the things I dislike the most, with things that I enjoy doing so I can get more accomplished in my day without feeling like I'm being deprived of some relaxation time.

We asked our audience the following question: If given the opportunity, what would you rather have? A chef, a masseuse, or a housekeeper? We had a wide range of answers to that question.

WHAT WOULD YOU RATHER HAVE? A CHEF, MASSEUSE OR HOUSEKEEPER?

Nate A Wasner

'Rather have a masseuse. Our house is always clean and we already make amazing food.'

Sheila Blaisdell-Wirth

Masseuse

Sue Guggenberger

'I already have all three. I call him husband.'

Beth Schultz

Housekeeping

Kimberly Lund

Housekeeper

Katie Statham-Shabrack

Housekeeper

Photo by Allen Taylor on Unsplash Photo by Allen Taylor on Unsplash loading...

Rachel Clarke

Masseuse -' I actually like cooking and cleaning'

Pam Lindvall Strand

Chef

Wendy Gould

Housekeeper

Jody Frieler

I am a housekeeper so I'd take a chef

Brittany Levinski

Housekeeper

Jennifer Severson Debell

Housekeeper

Julie Herbst

Masseuse

Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash Photo by Toa Heftiba on Unsplash loading...

Melissa Poser

Masseuse

Kristi Wielenberg

Housekeeper for sure!

Margaret Still Thompson

Masseuse

Jessica Leigh Roers

Masseuse

Michele Brown

Housekeeper, no question!!!!

Steph Dalbec

Housekeeper

Joline Gaffaney

Housekeeper

Ed Verba

Housekeeper

Kristy Gill Pappenfus

Housekeeper

Bridget Whitcomb

Housekeeper

Joanie Schmidt

Housekeeper

Desiree Morrison

Nicole Zellgert

Housekeeper!!

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

