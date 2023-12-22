POLL: A Christmas Gift You Wanted as a Kid, But Never Got?

"Snow? Ho Ho NO!" (Photo by __ drz __ on Unsplash)

As a kid, you don't always understand the concept of "the season of giving". You're likely just used to being on the "receiving" end of the season. Hopefully, you weren't an ungrateful little sh*t who - despite getting a pile of stuff - threw a temper tantrum when you didn't get one of the things on your list.

Let's re-visit that trauma!

What's a Christmas Gift You Wanted as a Child, But Never Got?

Photo by Globe City Guide 🌎 on Unsplash
Char was the first to answer, and did so with a classic: "A pony. And at age 67, I still am asking Santa for one."

Photo by Sean Bernstein on Unsplash
Kristen also answered with a classic: "The current years holiday Barbie.. every damn year!"

"Come to the Dark Side, Mommy!" (Photo by Marcel Smits on Unsplash)
Travis speaks for nerds everywhere: "A real light saber"

Photo by Carol Kennedy on Unsplash
Speaking of nerds, Justin is a fellow nerd: "The original Millennium Falcon toy by Kenner from 1979."

"I go faster than 185, Joe..." (Photo by Jamaal Cooks on Unsplash)
Pat channeled his inner Joe Walsh: "A Maserati"

Photo by Pat Moin on Unsplash
Alex just wanted to host THE MOST LIT PARTIES, EVER! "N64"

Photo by Obie Fernandez on Unsplash
Jesseca doesn't always regret not getting what she wanted: "Siblings. [S]ome days I'm glad I didn't get what I asked for"

I love Timothy's answer: "I have always wanted a signed 1987 Minnesota Twins World Series baseball." When I asked for his Top 5 wanted signatures from that squad: "Puckett, Viola, Hrbek, Bush, Gaetti".

"Randy Bush" is still one of the goodest baseball names ever.

