Pascal’s Looking for a Forever Home & Family (video)

Meet Pascal! This happy fella came to TCHS as a stray, so unfortunately nothing is known of his past. He has been friendly and sweet with staff since his arrival. It is unknown how he would do around other dogs or any cats, slow and proper introductions are very important when bringing home a new pet.

He seems to enjoy playing with toys and would love a variety of fun, durable toys to help keep him busy! It is unknown if he is house trained, his adopter should be prepared to keep him on a regular, often schedule to help prevent accidents in his new home. He has been described as high to medium energy.

Seems like he would benefit from having a companion. Enjoys solving puzzle feeders. Come meet Pascal today! Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/66/files/2023/06/attachment-Pascal-video.mp4"][/video]

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

735 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:

WOOF: These are the most popular dog breeds in America Stac﻿ker highlights the 100 most popular dog breeds in America based on data released March 15, 2023 from the American Kennel Club