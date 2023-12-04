One Of The Best Bars For A Bloody In Central MN Adding A New Service

A Central Minnesota bar that won a People's Choice award at a Twin Cities Bloody Mary Festival is adding a new service for its customers. The Red Rooster in Genola announced over the weekend they would be "offering licensed and insured beverage catering services" through a side venture.

Hello everyone! We wanted to share something that is in the works and will be ready to go shortly. We will be offering licensed and insured beverage catering services (i.e. wedding receptions, concerts, special events, graduations, etc.). In addition to catering services, we will also offer special event rentals, including portable bars, keg bars, portable hand washing stations, 200 lb. ice bins, and our keg trailer. All information can be found at our Soo Line Beverage Catering Facebook page. Let us know how we can assist in making your event a success!

The business venture is separate from the Red Rooster, and it already has a social media page for those looking to book Soo Line Catering or learn more about the new venture.

The new service seems to indicate that owners Courtney and Amy Guck are serious about providing more catering opportunities across the area of Pierz and Genola.

According to the business's Yelp page:

"The current owners, Courtney and Amy, have been running the Red Rooster Bar and Grill since June of 2019. Amy brings 21 years of experience in Human Resources, Payroll, Legal and Purchasing departments at the corporate level. She brings a strong business background to the Red Rooster. In addition to 18 years of retail experience, Courtney is a licensed German educator in Minnesota. They are passionate about providing a high level of customer service, a clean and friendly environment as well as excellent food and drinks."

Get our free mobile app

You can follow The Red Rooster Bar or the new business Soo Line Beverage Catering by clicking on the links above.

Come Visit Buckman, Minnesota in Pictures

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor Gallery Credit: Stacker