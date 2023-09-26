One of Minnesota’s ‘Best’ Fine Dining Restaurants Is Closing Its Doors For Good
If you are a foodie, you may have heard of and even been to one of Minnesota's newest and awarded fine dining restaurants, Vann, before. Sadly, your chance to enjoy eating at Vann is going to end in October. The award-winning and recognized restaurant took to social media last night to make the announcement that they will be closing their doors for good in October.
The announcement took fans of the restaurant, which is located in Spring Park, on the shores of Lake Minnetonka by surprise.
The restaurant which features just 11 tables is led by "Executive Chef and James Beard Award 2022 Best Chef: Midwest semifinalist Erik Skaar" who "opened Vann in August 2019 to critical acclaim. In 2021 Vann was named Minnesota's Best Fine Dining Restaurant in the Star Tribune's Reader's Choice poll."
The restaurant's website describes the dining area as being a "bright, modern, polished-casual dining room that has a Scandinavian sensibility and views of Lake Minnetonka."
It's not clear what has led to the closing announcement, but comments left on the social media announcement show that both the owners, and what they gave the community will be missed.
