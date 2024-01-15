ON VIDEO: Semi Loses Trailer on I-494 in Bloomington

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota’s icy conditions over the weekend led to hundreds of crashes, including a semi losing its trailer in Bloomington that was caught on tape. Officials say there were over 300 crashes between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

Get our free mobile app

In a bizarre crash caught on camera, a semi-truck and trailer enter a cloverleaf exchange on Highway 169 and I-494 (at about:15 on the video). When the truck comes back into the frame a few seconds later, it appears the trailer has disconnected from the truck.

Authorities say no one was injured in the crash, but westbound I-494 was closed for a while Monday morning as crews cleared the scene.

The Minnesota State Patrol is prepared for a busy Monday, as officers say the holiday weekend may mean more drivers on the road.