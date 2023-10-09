North Star Apple Cider Mini Donuts In Sartell Today (Monday)!

The famous North Star Mini Donuts food truck will make a stop in Sartell on Monday afternoon. Known for their apple cider mini donuts, the truck will set up shop at Mulligan's on Pine Cone Road from 2:15 to 6:00 p.m..

North Star will make hot, made to order apple cider mini donuts, serve hot apple cider and will even have bags of freshly picked Honeycrisp apples. A portion of the day's sales will go back to Pine Meadow Primary School in Sartell.

North Star Mini Donuts via Facebook North Star Mini Donuts via Facebook loading...

One dozen mini donuts costs $9, two dozen $16 and three dozen will cost $23. Hot apple cider will be available and priced at $4 per cup, while 1/2 peck bag of freshly picked Honeycrisp apples will cost $20/bag. Cash, credit and Apple Pay will all be accepted on site.

Facebook:

We are so excited to share we will be popping up this coming Monday, October 9th from 2:15PM-6PM at Mulligans Event Center off Pine Cone Road, across the street from Pine Meadows Elementary School! We will be donating a portion of our sales back to Pine Meadows so the more, the merrier!! We will be there whipping up our made to order, apple cider mini donuts served HOT off the machine, just like at the orchard. We will also have our fresh pressed HOT apple cider and 1/2 peck bags of freshly picked Honeycrisp apples. Did you know the average age of a store bought apple is 14+ months?! Yikes!! Taste the difference of a freshly picked apple without having to visit the orchard if you're short on time this year! PRICES: 1 DOZEN $9 | 2 DOZEN $16 | 3 DOZEN $23 | HOT APPLE CIDER $4 A CUP | 1/2 PECK BAG OF FRESHLY PICKED HONEYCRISP $20. Cash, credit and Apple Pay are accepted. #sartellminnesota #stcloudmn Please help us spread the word within the community any way you can! #sartellmn

This Mint Green Home For Sale in St. Cloud Is a Vintage Dream