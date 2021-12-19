Norsemen and Huskies Get Back in Win Column, Wolves Prep For Mavs

The St. Cloud Norsemen and St. Cloud State University men's and women's basketball teams rebounded from losses on Friday and earned wins on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves are prepping to host Dallas on Sunday night.

RECAPS:

- The Norsemen earned a 4-0 shut out win over the Wings to take game two and split the weekend series. Brandon Lajoie led St. Cloud with two goals. Ethan Dahlmeir made a perfect 27 saves in the win. The Norsemen improve to 14-9 and will take a break before traveling to Aberdeen on December 31st.

- The SCSU men's basketball team rallied in the second half to top Northern State 84-80. Anthony Roberts led all scorers with 29 points and 13 rebounds for St. Cloud. Caleb Donaldson added 20 points. The Huskies improve to 7-6 and will take a break before returning to the court in January.

- The SCSU women's basketball team got back on track with a 66-50 win over Northern State University. St. Cloud had four players score in double-digits. Tori Wortz netted 17 points, Erin Navratil scored 16, Brehna Evans finished with 13, and Nikki Kilboten added 10. The Huskies improve to 8-2 and will host UMD on January 2nd.

PREVIEWS:

- The Timberwolves will look to keep rolling when Dallas comes to town. Minnesota is 14-15 and has won their last three consecutive games, while the Mavericks are 14-14 and fresh off a three-point loss to the Lakers. This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. pre-game coverage tips off at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

