No Valentine? The Minnesota Based “Let’s Go” APP Is Here To Help!

NO VALENTINE THIS YEAR? LET'S GO CAN HELP!

Whether you have a date or not, the new LET'S GO App has just arrived in St. Cloud. The coolest thing about this Minnesota born App, is that it's for couples or singles! You can find fun places to go on dates if your currently dating someone; and get discounts when you participate; or if you are looking to meet someone, the LETS GO app shows you all the people in our area that are wanting to do the same thing you are for Valentine's Day. You can meet up over a common interest.

NOT JUST FOR SINGLES ANYMORE

Dating apps have always primarily been based on finding that perfect someone. I've never seen an app that helps current couples find a fun place to go on a date. With LETS GO, St. Cloud and other central Minnesota locations have teamed up together; to offer great date night options, and some really great prices, discounts or specials that only LETS GO app users can participate in. Simply find the venue that you want to go to on your LETS GO app, select, and the app will show you all the specials that location has to offer specifically to LETS GO users only.

GET THE APP

Download the LETS GO app now; and try it out. It's fun, FREE, and easy to use! Just search "Lets go Dating" and it will come right up.

To hear the full interview and learn more about this Minnesota based dating app, click HERE now. Happy Valentine's Day~