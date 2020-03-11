Feds Respond to Second Minnesota Fire in Under a Month

GRAND RAPIDS -- For the second time in less than a month, the National Response Team of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping another Minnesota fire department.

Federal Investigators arrived in Grand Rapids Tuesday to help determine the cause of a fire that destroyed two downtown businesses.

Grand Rapids fire crews responded to a fire at the Lakeview Behavioral Health clinic Saturday. The fire quickly spread to the neighboring Veterans of Foreign Wars post before crews were able to extingush the blaze.

Last month the NRT responded to St. Cloud to help determine what cause the fire that destroyed the Press Bar and Parlor.

Prior to that, the NRT had not been in Minnesota since 2004.