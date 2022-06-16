Newborn Baby Beavers Emerging From Their Den At The Minnesota Zoo

zooborns/Youtube

BABY BABY

There are all kinds of new babies being born at The Minnesota Zoo right now. The latest addition to the Minnesota Zoo family is six beaver kits that were born on June 9th.

The kits appear to be doing well and are expected to emerge from their den at some point in July.

Photo by Niklas Hamann on Unsplash Photo by Niklas Hamann on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

MEET RANDY AND GINA

The parent Beavers are named Randy and Gina, and the whole family is doing well.

I learned some interesting facts about beavers as I was studying the facts about them on the Minnesota Zoo website. There are only two animals that change the landscape to fit their needs; humans and beavers.

Photo by Tim Umphreys on Unsplash Photo by Tim Umphreys on Unsplash loading...

WHO KNEW

Beavers create wetlands that are incredibly valuable to us, but sometimes their hard work can create issues for people that live nearby. They typically live about 10-12 years in the wild but can live close to 20 years in captivity. Luckily, beavers are not an endangered species. You would think that they would have no predators chasing after them, but I was surprised to learn that they have lots of predators to watch out for including coyotes, fox, bobcats, otters, and great-horned owls!

I'm hoping we all get a chance to help name the new babies at the Minnesota Zoo. If you want to get a ticket to the Minnesota zoo to see all of the new baby animals that will be on display in the coming months, just click HERE to get your tickets today.

Bits O Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies

5 Things All Minnesota Kids Did with Dandelions