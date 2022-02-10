Motley Crue Drummer Tommy Lee’s Family Tree Has Minnesota Roots

Over the weekend I started watching Pam & Tommy on Hulu. Aside from the CGI male genitalia, it's a really well-done show that has you hanging on to the edge of your seat, even though the events it details transpired almost 30 years ago.

Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997.

In episode three, titled "Jane Fonda" Tommy makes dinner for Pam after a long day of her shooting Baywatch, and as they are talking Tommy reveals that his dad, David Bass, was an army sergeant from Minnesota, and met his mom Vassiliki "Voula" Papadimitriou while working in Greece.

This fact caught me totally off guard. I had no idea Tommy Lee had any connection to Minnesota so I had to dig deeper to fact check this myself.

My searching took me to Geneanet.org, where I found Tommy Lee's profile, which lead to me to David Oliver Bass, and sure enough, David was born in Itasca Co., MN. David's parents were both born in Wisconsin.

Born to JOhn Samuel Bass and Julia E. Sanders in April of 1924, David Bass went on to have Tommy with his wife Voula, as well as a daughter named Athena. David passed away at the age of 77 back in 2001.

The eight-part miniseries Pam & Tommy is now streaming on Hulu.

