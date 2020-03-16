Morrison Co. Jail Suspends Inmate Visits

LITTLE FALLS -- All visits with Morrison County Jail inmates have been suspended until further notice amid the continued spread of coronavirus.

Morrison County officials say all public fingerprinting has also been suspended.

Anyone who wants to visit an inmate can do so remotely during normal jail visiting hours: Tuesday from 8:30-11:00 a.m., Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and Saturday from 8:00-11:00 a.m.

Anyone with questions can call 320-631-2880 or 320-632-0197.