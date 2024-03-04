Monster Trucks Coming To Minnesota’s Treasure Island Resort and Casino

Treasure Island Resort and Casino will host its first-ever monster truck show this summer. Monster Truck Thunder will appear for a pair of shows Saturday, June 29th at 'The Lot.'

Rev up your engines and race to The Island for Monster Truck Thunder! This action-packed event will be a smashing spectacular with daring stunts and next-level excitement for the whole family. After nearly 40 years in the business and thousands of shows, Monster Truck Thunder has perfected all the high-flying, car-crushing, family-friendly thrills.

Monster Truck Thunder has a pretty interesting backstory. A family promotion run by Steve and Jill Quercio for over 45 years, they started in 1980 by promoting bands in Hollywood.

Their biggest discovery was Motley Crue, who they booked at the Santa Monica Civic Center for a show hosted by Elvira. The show sold out and the band asked them to be their manager.

However, the duo decided they were better suited for promotions than managing and shifted gears (pun intended) into drag racing promotion, which led to their current passion- monster trucks.

General Admission tickets start at $20 with an option for a $30 ticket that includes VIP pit access. There is scheduled to be a 2 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. evening show.

Monster Truck Thunder Monster Truck Thunder loading...

Treasure Island Resort and Casino is located at 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road in Welch, Minnesota about two hours from central Minnesota.

