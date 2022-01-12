MN Woman Jailed For Crashing Ex’s Burial Is Back With More Crazy

There seems to be no end to this woman's misguided adventures. Blair Rebecca Whitten of Barnesville, Minnesota was released from jail back in September. Since then she has raised even more hell.

According to InForum, since being released from jail, Whitten was arrested again for defacing a statue of Jesus by spray painting the face of Jesus black. The statute is in front of St Mary's Catholic Church, in Fargo.

After being released on that charge, Whitten was kicked out of a bar and threatened to come back and kill everyone that worked there. Soon after that she threatened to burn a family's house down and sodomize their dog.

Amazingly enough, she is now free. The judge in the latest case gave her supervised probation until 2024. Unbelievable! I guess, the jail doesn't want her back.

Here are the original stories;

Well, this woman has been in jail since early May and just made bail (9/21). She was originally being held on an "all cash" bail. The judge reduced it so she only had to raise 10% of her $5000 bail.

Is it just me, or are people just getting crazier than ever? Maybe it's the pandemic or maybe there is just so little going on right now that we notice these stories more.

Cass County Jail Cass County Jail loading...

We are all familiar with the quote "Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned". Well, this woman must have really been scorned because she just went "bat sh*t crazy' this past Saturday.

Blair Rebecca Whitten of Barnesville, Minnesota was evidently an unwelcomed attendee at he ex's burial at Riverside Cemetery in Fargo, North Dakota, just right across the Red River from Moorhead, Minnesota.

Police were summoned to the cemetery on Saturday and arrested Whitten after witnesses told police that she had driven over several graves and came close to hitting two attendees at the burial. Luckily, no one was injured.

“Multiple complainants reported Whitten was driving her vehicle, inside the cemetery, in a manner with extreme indifference for human life which created substantial risk of serious bodily injury to persons in the cemetery” police spokesperson Jessica Schindeldecker told KVRR

Evidently there was some bad blood between the deceased's family and his ex girlfriend, Whitten.

According to reports, Whitten was parked in the cemetery during her ex's burial ceremony when family members approached her vehicle to inquire what she was doing there and tell her she was not welcome.

Whitten then reportedly took off and drove across several graves and nearly hit some people that were there attending the burial service before police arrived.

Blair Rebecca Whitten, 28 was arrested by Fargo police and charged with aggravated reckless endangerment.

I hope she leaves this incident off of her next dating profile.

