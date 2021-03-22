MN Twins Single-Game Tickets On Sale Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS -- You can buy tickets to see the Minnesota Twins live and in-person starting this Thursday.

The Twins announced Monday morning physically-distanced seating pods for home games from April 8th through May 6th will be available to the general public beginning at 10:00 a.m. Thursday via twinsbaseball.com or through the MLB Ballpark app.

There will be a limit of four tickets per purchaser for the April 8th Home Opener, and 20 tickets per game per purchaser for each of the other 16 games through May 6th.

The Twins will open the season with a maximum capacity of 10,000 fans per game at Target Field.

The back-to-back American League Central Division Champion Twins will open the home season Verses Seattle at 3:10 p.m. on April 8th.

