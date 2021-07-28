MN Lake Dads Feel Attacked by New “Realistic” Dad Bod Mannequins

If the mannequins in your local retailer are any indication, the dad bod is officially in.

Perhaps no description of the human body has been as quickly or proudly accepted in recent years than "dad bod." Short for "dad body," Men's Health describes the dad bod simply as "an average guy who doesn't have a lean, shredded physique." Urban Dictionary puts it more indecorously:

If human bodies were cuts of meat, the dad bod would skew more marbled rib eye than filet mignon; or, if human bodies were sea mammals, dad bod would be more like a grazing manatee than a speedy dolphin. The dad bod is more mudslide than mountain, more soft serve than sorbet, more sad trombone than clarinet, more mashed potato than skinny fry. The dad bod is built for comfort.

In 2015 a TIME article called the dad bod a "Sexist Atrocity." Meanwhile, the NY Times earlier this year reported that the dad bod was the biggest turn-on for singles during the pandemic.

While the dad bod may be widely accepted in 2021, a new photo and meme posted to the Minnesota thread of Reddit has brought out some insecurities with the very men who have them. The photo features two mannequins at an unnamed retail store. The mannequins -- while headless -- are presumably male, sporting men's apparel over rather conspicuous "beer bellies." Text over the photo reads "2021 Dads of Lake Mille Lacs Summer Collection."

The photo -- while clearly a joke -- has still struck a chord with many in the comment section.

"I feel attacked," stated one.

"I'm in this picture, and I don't like it," commented another.

"I feel personally attacked," agreed a third. "But I am also pleased to see clothing advertisements more inclusive of us who are slightly more robust than average." Others saw the humor in the post and added some of their own.

"Where's the Miller Lite can?" joked one.

"This helped me explain what a Dad bod is to my son," cracked another.

"My husband finally feels seen," one woman humored.

"I used to think this s**t was funny," confessed a fourth. "Now it's just reality....and funny."

If you're also feeling a little attacked by the "2021 Dads of Lake Mille Lacs Summer Collection," consider this additional definition of "dad bod" by Urban Dictionary: "Having a 'dad bod' is a nice balance between working out and keeping a beer gut." I'd say that's a standard most of us can happily live with.

