MN Dog Owner Concerns: How Much Is ‘Too Much’ For My Dog?

MY SWEET GLORIA

Gloria is my sweet little rescue from Grey Face Rescue and was about 7 years old when we adopted her. She's always had a racing stripe down her back.

I recently started making food for my dog Gloria, after her already expensive dog food became a cost that was out of reach for me. Instead, I chose to eat healthier myself, and while I'm making food for myself, I'm also preparing a healthy plate for her, without the added salt, and oils. A mixture usually of meat and vegetables that are listed as safe for dogs.

PORTIONS

For example, I'll make a turkey burger, and have it with a side of steamed broccoli. For Gloria, I'll cook up sound ground turkey meat, and then sprinkle in some either steamed broccoli or raw broccoli. I measure out a portion for her that is about 130 calories, and then she gets a few doggy treats throughout the day, and then I feed her again the same meal, or some dry healthy kibble at the end of the day. I try to keep it a good mix, because who doesn't get tired of the same old thing every day!

IS THIS A FOOD ISSUE OR IS THERE SOMETHING ELSE?

I was reading last night how much I should be feeding Gloria, as she is about 19 pounds. I have to admit, I feed her first, and then she wants MY food. I can't say I DON'T give her some bites, because she's the world's best beggar. However; I feel like she's gaining more weight, and I'm wondering if I'm feeding her too much, or if there is another underlying problem.

Last night I looked up online how many calories a 20-pound dog should have a day to maintain their body weight, and if her ideal weight is 16 pounds, what I should be feeding her. It looked like she should be getting about 496 calories per day if her weight should be 16 pounds. I feel like I've been feeding her less than that, but she looks like she's getting heavier. Should I be worried? She has been peeing in the house, usually on a bathmat; but is still happy, and able to run around. There's no panting or lethargy. I worry about things like Cushing's disease, or tumors. She'll be going to the vet in the next couple of months for her yearly. Do they need to do testing, or am I simply feeding this glorious dog too much?

Let me know what you think by leaving me a message at kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.

