Minnesota’s Longest Running Mud Bog is Back For Its 26th Year

Howie's Mud Bog is Minnesota's longest running mud bog, now in it's 26th year. Located nine miles west of Finlayson (about an hour and a half from St. Cloud), Howie's Mud Bog is four days of fun wrapping up the summer on Labor Day weekend.

Over the course of the weekend there are numerous events for the whole family to participate in:

Freestyle Event - Trucks have 4 minutes in the mud pit to show everyone what they got!

- Trucks have 4 minutes in the mud pit to show everyone what they got! Mud Rhythm Race - A timed hill and hole mud race.

- A timed hill and hole mud race. Volleyball Tournament - Each team pays $20 to get into the tournament, and Howie's matches the buy in for a 200% payout.

- Each team pays $20 to get into the tournament, and Howie's matches the buy in for a 200% payout. Truck Tug of War - Self explanatory.

- Self explanatory. Open Mud Pit - Open for all mud trucks to play in during certain times of the weekend. There is also an ATV pit to play in as well.

- Open for all mud trucks to play in during certain times of the weekend. There is also an ATV pit to play in as well. Dash For Cash - Plastic bottles placed on one end of the pit and participants need to race to that end to find the bottle filled with money first!

- Plastic bottles placed on one end of the pit and participants need to race to that end to find the bottle filled with money first! Entertainment every night and more!

All ages are welcome to join us for our annual event that takes place each year on Labor Day Weekend. We have mud pits for trucks as well as ATV's, camping on site, racing events and some of the best food vendors you will find in the state. So bring your mud trucks, campers, tents, UTV's, ATV's, golf carts and come have some fun.

Camping for the weekend is free and on a first come, first serve basis. (Don't worry there are showers on sight!). Tickets are available for just single days, or as a weekend pass. See the full weekend event schedule and get tickets here!