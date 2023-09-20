Minnesota’s Holiday Cheer: Hallmark Channel Movies Galore!
HALLMARK BRINGS US 40 NEW HOLIDAY MOVIES FOR 2023!
There's nothing like watching a full season of repeats of your favorite programs, but at some point, you want something new. There's one place we can all go for new material this year, and that's The Hallmark Channels!
WHAT ABOUT THE STRIKE?
Hallmark didn't break any strike rules; instead, they saw the strike coming and amped up efforts ahead of time so they could weather the storm. They have all-new movies for you every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel beginning October 20, 2023. They amp up their holiday specials with Double Features beginning on Friday, November 24th, with Letters To Santa and Holiday Road.
HALLMARK HOLIDAY MOVIES FOR 2023
Wondering what movies you'll be watching for this holiday season? Check out the Hallmark movies for this holiday season below.
OCTOBER MOVIES
- Friday, October 20th: Checkin' It Twice - You guessed it. A journeyman hockey player falls for a real estate agent and gets traded to her hometown, only to move into the cottage in her family's backyard.
- Saturday, October 21st: Where Are You Christmas
- Sunday, October 22nd: Under The Christmas Sky
- Friday, October 27th: Christmas By Design
- Saturday, October 28th: Mystic Christmas
- Sunday, October 29th: Joyuex Noel
NOVEMBER MOVIES
- Friday, November 3rd: Flipping For Christmas
- Saturday, November 4th: Never Been Chris'd
- Sunday, November 5th: The Santa Summit
- Friday, November 10th: Everything Christmas
- Saturday, November 11th: Christmas Island
- Sunday, November 12th: A Heidelberg Holiday
- Friday, November 17th: Navigating Christmas
- Saturday, November 18th: A Merry Scottish Christmas
- Sunday, November 19th: Holiday Hotline
- Thursday, November 23rd: Catch Me If You Can
- Friday, November 24th: There's a Double Feature for you this weekend, with showtimes beginning at 5 pm: Letters to Santa followed by Holiday Road
- Saturday, November 25th: Christmas In Notting Hill followed by Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up
- Sunday, November 26th: Our Christmas Mural followed by A Biltmore Christmas
DECEMBER MOVIES
- Friday, December 1st: My Norwegian Holiday
- Saturday, December 2nd: A Not So Royal Christmas
- Sunday, December 3rd: Christmas With A Kiss
- Friday, December 8th: Magic In Mistletoe
- Saturday, December 9th: Christmas On Cherry Lane
- Sunday, December 10th: Round And Round
- Friday, December 15th: The Secret Gift Of Christmas
- Saturday, December 16th: Sealed With A List
- Sunday, December 17th: Friends And Family Christmas
