Minnesotans Will Love This “Ticket” Deal Just in Time for Valentines Day

Valentine's Day is Wednesday! (cue the shrieking horror movie music in the heads of some people as they’ve forgotten again). If you haven’t gotten your significant other something yet, here’s a chance to score some major points with them and save money in the process.

Get our free mobile app

Through Sunday AXS Tickets is offering a “buy one, get one” deal if you use the promotional code LOVEAXS.

If your sweetheart loves a certain band or wants to see a certain show, this is the time to get those tickets.

Def Leppard And Mötley Crüe "The World Tour" At Sheffield Bramall Lane Getty Images for Live Nation UK loading...



The Promo Code deal will end Sunday night (02/11/24) at 9pm.

There are a ton of shows coming to this region that you could find tickets to. And let’s be honest, concert tickets are not cheap anymore, so here’s a real opportunity to see a show if you’re like a lot of people who can’t afford, or simply won’t pay what some of the tickets are going for these days.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show Getty Images loading...

The way the deal works is that each of the two tickets you buy will be reduced in face value by 50% to hit the number that equals the deal they’re offering.

Journey 50th Anniversary Tour At Moody Center in Austin Getty Images for Journey loading...

And of course, as it is with all tickets these days, there are fees that will be on top of those prices, but any break in the price is better than no break in the price, am I right?

2024 MusiCares Person of the Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi - Inside Getty Images for The Recording A loading...

Show that one you love, how much you really care by getting them tickets to one of their favorite shows. Again, the promo code is LOVEAXS. There are certain restrictions that apply and this is a first come first served type of deal meaning there many not by a large quantity of tickets to the show that you want that fit this opportunity.

The website is axs.com, and if all goes well, this could be your “get out of jail” free card the next time you get in trouble with your sweetie.