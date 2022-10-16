DO YOU KNOW IF YOU'RE GETTING FRONTLINE WORKER PAY?

My friend applied for Frontline Worker Pay in Minnesota in early June. They sent my friend an email notification on June 23rd, that they were still being considered for Frontline pay, and that they should watch their email for future correspondence regarding their application.

NOTIFICATIONS

Since that message in June, my friend had not received any notifications through email letting them know if they did or did not qualify for Frontline Worker Pay. My friend even checked their spam folders but didn't find anything regarding Frontline Worker pay.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

SURPRISE SURPRISE

Then, in early October, he received THIS envelope in the mail. It looks like a promotional piece of garbage if you don't open it. If you see this, and you've applied for Frontline Worker pay, this is the envelope you may have been waiting for.

Inside the envelope was the pre-paid card, which he was unaware he applied for.

Photo by Kelly Cordes Photo by Kelly Cordes loading...

Since he's never had one, he still thought it was a promotional piece of material or some kind of SCAM, and almost threw it away. He called the number and after a few conversations discovered that the card he received in the mail was his pre-paid card for his Frontline Worker pay.

According to the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry, those individuals who choose to NOT have Direct Deposit in their bank account would be receiving a prepaid debit card that would arrive in the mail within 3-4 weeks. However, he never knew if he had been approved for the money, so he didn't know he should have been watching his mailbox for a pre-paid card regardless.

This is just a reminder, that you may not get an email notifying you that you'll be receiving Frontline Worker pay, but you might want to still keep an eye on your mailbox, as it may be arriving in the form of a pre-paid card, in an envelope just like the one you see here.

