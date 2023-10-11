Minnesota Water Towers In The Running For Best Tank

If you’ve spent most of your time in Minnesota, you are used to seeing water towers decorating the landscape. They serve the purpose of holding the water of course, but the water towers are so tall because the height of the tower aids in keeping the pressure of the water used by the area it’s assigned to serve.

Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

Get our free mobile app

But as you’ve probably noticed, water towers also help you recognize what town you’re in. This was new to me when I moved here from North Carolina where you would see one occasionally, but not in every town.

Photo Credit-Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit-Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

The painting of the towers in some cases reflects the town's motto, slogan or what the town is known for. You’ve probably noticed the creativity that has gone into some of these designs of towers around Minnesota.

Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media Photo Credit- Dave Thomas Townsquare Media loading...

There’s a company called Tnemec that makes high performance coatings and linings that protects surfaces and structures from corrosion, and they’re holding a “Tank of the Year” contest. People are invited to go to their website and take a look at water towers from around the country and cast your vote on which you think is the best.

20 of these tanks are from the State of Minnesota, including the tower in Clear Lake.

Photo Courtesy Tnemec.com Photo Courtesy Tnemec.com loading...

The voting ends this Friday and none of the towers from Minnesota are in the Top 3 as of early Wednesday morning. Log on to tnemec.com and cast your vote. Then take some time and browse through the many towers that are featured on this site and learn the names of some towns you may have never heard of as well as see how much some places are putting into their towering name plate.