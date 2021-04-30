Minnesota Twins Announce Fantasy Batting Practice Fundraiser

MINNEAPOLIS -- You have a chance to take batting practice at Target Field in Minneapolis. The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that they are inviting fans to one of two limited-capacity sessions on Saturday, June 5th.

The opportunity to play ball at Target Field is open to fans ages 13 and over and will include two separate 90-minute sessions from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Each session will feature five rotating groups of six participants moving between hitting, playing the infield, shagging in the outfield, throwing in the bullpen, and waiting in the dugout.

Instruction will be provided from Hall of Famers Rod Carew, Burt Blyleven, Tom Kelly and Tony Oliva.

The ticket price is $500 and includes an official Twins jersey. The money benefits the Minnesota Twins Community Fund.

