TAYLOR ALWAYS REMEMBERS HER FANS

How excited are the Taylor Swift fans here in Minnesota after watching the Grammy Awards last night? In the middle of receiving a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for her album entitled "Midnights," she made this announcement:

"I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way. But I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans," Swift said. "So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I've been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out on April 19. It's called 'The Tortured Poets Department,' I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you. I love you. Thank you!"

LUCKY NUMBER 13

This was her 13th Grammy, and as she told the audience, 13 is her lucky number. The entire crowd went wild when she won the award, and I'm not sure that there is anyone more deserving than Taylor.

CELINE DION PRESENTS TAYLOR WITH THE GRAND AWARD

On top of it, how cool is it that Celine Dion made a rare public appearance to present the award for Album of the Year, which Dion herself took home in 1997 at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards? There was a shot of Taylor Swift many times throughout the evening and the pure joy of seeing people that she looked up to through her young years. She was so respectful and happy; singing along to every song that was played while the artists were presenting awards or singing, she is still so surprised every time she gets recognition, and is always so thankful for those who keep listening to her music.

