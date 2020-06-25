Minnesota Surpasses 1,400 COVID-19 Related Deaths

ST. PAUL -- More than 1,400 Minnesotans have now died due to complications related to COVID-19. The Minnesota Department of Health says nine more people died Wednesday bringing the total up to 1,406.

By comparison, that's more than the statewide deaths due to influenza for the past six years combined (1,405).

There were 365 new confirmed cases with one of them in Sherburne County, bringing the total to 34,123.

There are 336 people in the hospital today with coronavirus and 162 of them are in the ICU.

The state says nearly 30,000 people had the virus have either recovered or have died.