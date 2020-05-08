Minnesota Surpasses 10K Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is now over 10,000 in Minnesota. The Department of Health says with 723 new cases Thursday we're now up to 10,088 confirmed cases.

Another 389 people no longer need to be in isolation, bringing that total up to 5,697. (Those numbers include both people who have recovered and people who have died).

There are an additional 26 deaths, including one more in Benton County, bring the death total up to 534. All but 100 of them are in nursing homes or long term health care facilities.

The number of people in the ICU today has risen to 198 with a total of 473 people in the hospital right now with COVID-19.

Stearns County still has the second most confirmed cases in the state with 1,274 and four deaths. Hennepin County has the most cases at 3,153. Sherburne County has seven more cases and is up to 95 with one death. Benton County has 12 more cases and is up to 76 with two deaths.

Just over 101,000 tests have been completed so far statewide.