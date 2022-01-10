Minnesota Remedial Driver’s Exam Pt 1 (satire)

Most all St. Cloud area drivers don't really need another driver's test. With that said, some really do need to be retested. I've taken the liberty of putting together a short driver's exam for those that need improvement.

BAXTER'S WRITTEN DRIVER'S EXAM (Part 1)

QUESTION 1

When you are stopped at a pedestrian crosswalk, you should;

A) Honk at the pedestrians

B) Rev your engine

C) Allow pedestrians to cross before proceeding

QUESTION 2

The posted speed limit is:

A) the maximum speed allowed

B) The minimum speed allowed

C) Just a suggestion

QUESTION 3

When entering a roundabout you should:

A) Yield to cars in the roundabout and enter when clear

B) Stop completely and wait until no other cars are in the roundabout

C) Go left

QUESTION 4

When your phone rings while you are driving, you should:

A) Pull over and answer the phone

B) Ignore it and return the call when you reach your destination

C) Answer it and slow down to 15 MPH

QUESTION 5

When listening to rap music through your subwoofer, you should:

A) Keep it at a reasonable volume

B) Turn it up enough so the cars around you are also shaking

C) Know that everyone wishes you'd shove that woofer up your a**

QUESTION 6

When passing a semi on the highway, you should;

A) Once in the left lane, accelerate until you can safely pass and re-enter the right lane

B) Give the semi plenty of room by riding the warning track on the edge of the roadway.

C) Set your cruise control to approximately 1 MPH faster than what the semi is traveling

Hope you passed.

