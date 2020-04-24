Minnesota Records 21 COVID-19 Related Deaths on Thursday

ST. PAUL -- For the second day in a row, 21 Minnesotans have died due to complications related to COVID-19. The total number of deaths in our state is now at 221.

With another record number of tests completed at 2,239 Thursday, we also have a record number of positive results at 243. We also had 58 more people recover Thursday.

After four days of declining ICU numbers, seven additional patients were admitted to the ICU bringing that total to 111.

In the immediate area, Stearns County now has the most confirmed cases at 33 (eight more than the day before), followed by Wright County with 32, and Sherburne County with 15. There are still four confirmed cases in Benton County, three in Todd County, and one in Morrison County.