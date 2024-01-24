Minnesota Ranks as One of the Best for Winter Sports

The unseasonable weather has kept a lot of Minnesotans from their normal winter routine of snowmobiling, Ice Fishing, Cross Country Skiing etc. And it’s been quite frustrating for most of those people.

The attraction for the winter season is not only appealing for many as participants it’s also an economic industry that not only residents of Minnesota partake in, but others come to the state to do something they love to do but can’t do in their home state.

A press release from The Steamboat Group, which is a real estate group based in Colorado, that ranks states by what they offer winter sports enthusiasts, says Minnesota is 9th in offering winter fun in the United States.

The Steamboat Group says that Minnesota has Twenty resorts, seven cross country ski areas, and 137 ice climbing routes. Our state features the most ice-skating arenas in the country with 193.

The National Parks in Minnesota also offer wonderful areas for the hobbies we listed above, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing.

The research that led to the results from The Steamboat Group took several aspects into account when putting together this year's list. Those factors include; average snowfall, access to outdoor activities like ice skating, ice climbing and snowshoeing, and the number of winter sports resorts.

Alaska was named the best state for winter sports lovers, followed by Wyoming, Vermont, Montana, Maine, New Hampshire, Idaho, Colorado, Minnesota and Utah.

For many of us we don’t think of the winter weather as having an appeal or economic outcome attached to it, but as this report shows, it truly does. And there are several activities awaiting when the weather turns cold and snowy again.