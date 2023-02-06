‘Minnesota Nice’ Was Once an Entire Category on ‘Jeopardy!’

I was at the gym yesterday for a class, and as I was struggling to catch my breath I looked up at a TV and saw that a question on Jeopardy! was Minnesota themed.

The category was "Official State Stuff", and the question for 800 was:

Laugh maniacally as you realize the common one of these is Minnesota's state bird

What is "the common loon", Alex.

The episode that had this question was from November 11th, 2013. Kare 11 is playing reruns of the game show because of COVID-19, but it is still cool to see that Minnesota is being represented on the popular game show.

It isn't the first representation we have had either. In addition to multiple questions throughout the years, "Minnesota Nice" and "Literary Minnesota" have both been categories on the show.

Here is what was in the "Minnesota Nice" category that aired on October 15th, 2019:

MINNESOTA...NICE $200: Though Minnesota is known as the "Land of 10,000" of these, the state's being modest as usual--about 12,000 is more accurate (lakes)

MINNESOTA...NICE $400: At this facility, you can visit the Sea Life Minnesota Aquarium & do a little shopping, too (Mall of America)

MINNESOTA...NICE $600: Paisley Park, his home & recording studio, is in Chanhassen, a suburb of his hometown of Minneapolis (Prince)

MINNESOTA...NICE $800: Last name of the dad and two sons who began caring for patients at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minnesota in 1889 (Mayo)

MINNESOTA...NICE $1000: The temperature falls in Minnesota, especially in these "Falls" that claim the title "Icebox of the Nation" (International Falls)

All pretty easy for those of us that live here, but I could see that last question tripping some people up. Test these questions on your out-of-state friends and family and see how they do!

