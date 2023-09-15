‘Minnesota Mullets’ Well Represented In National Mullet Championship

Mullet Champ.Com/Youtube.com

VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITE MULLET

Calling all lovers of the Mullet hairstyle. The Men's Mullet Championship is happening right now, and if you rock a mullet, you should be in on the fun. It's all a part of raising money for raising money for 'Homes For Wounded Warriors," whose mission is to build injury-specific, accessible, and mortgage-free houses for our injured United States Military Veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan.

MEET OUR MINNESOTA CONTENDERS AND VOTE NOW!

I thought you might want to meet a few of the contestants from Minnesota. Friday, September 15th is the last chance to vote in round one for these guys. Cast your vote, and make your donation to help our wounded Veterans. We'd love to see one of our own take home the trophy for best mullet. These are just some of the Minnesota contestants, but if you or someone you know is in this contest, let us know so we can get your picture added.

Meet Alex. Here's what Alex has to say about his mullet:

Frodo had the ring.

Thor had Mjolnir.

Arthur had Excalibur.

Luke had his father’s lightsaber.

And I myself, have my mullet.

But unlike the previously listed protagonists before me, my mullet wasn’t given or bestowed upon me. Instead, it was earned. You see, growing a mullet is a lot like building an aesthetic physique, it requires delicate care, diligence, meticulousness, precision, grit, and most of all, patience.

I’ve had my mullet since May 11, 2021 (yes, I recall the date because it is day worth celebrating), and will continue to rock it until the day I die.

- Alex

Eric didn't tell us what city he reigns from but just claimed the whole state as his own. He says:

To begin this story we have to go way back to 2018 when I decided to grow out my luscious locks for about 8 months before going on a trip to Texas in my early college years. Soon after that trip, I went back to basics for a while to continue as a normal citizen and as an intern for a few months. Towards the end of 2020, I had another internship lined up for the coming year and decided since I was temporary at that company, I didn't care what I looked like and began growing out another magnificent mane. Over the years there were many different iterations, I am now known by more people than not, as the kid with the mullet. Since I began wielding this timeless hairstyle, I have graduated college moved from Missouri to Minnesota, and started a career, hence the name, "Business Casual."

CatfishBilly is a man of few words. Here's what he had to say about his mullet:

''Brother grew one awhile back and then I ended up getting a PBR beer can with a mullet on my thigh. My brother told me I couldn’t have it on my leg if I didn’t grow one so...'

I started growing my mullet in September of 2019. It started as a wild idea because I have had short hair almost my entire life (except for a brief 2-year mullet run from 2010-2012). In March of 2020, it was time for the initial cut. It was a little premature but I couldn’t wait to get the process underway. In my opinion, it takes about 9 months to cultivate a mature mullet. My girlfriend at the time was not impressed but I told her to give it time. By the summer of 2020, my mullet was in full swing, curls and all! In August of 2020, I proposed to my girlfriend and she said yes! As we started talking about the wedding she said to me “You know you’re gonna have to cut that thing off for the wedding don’t you?” I protested but ultimately I knew that if it would make her happy I would cut it off. Much to my surprise about a month before the wedding she said “You know… the mullet really fits you and you have wonderful curls. I think you should keep it for the wedding.” I couldn’t have been more happy! In November of 2020 we were married and the only thing prettier than my curls was my beautiful bride! Fast forward to today, my mullet has become a part of me. I get compliments on it everywhere I go from the racetrack to the grocery store and even at church. I joke with my wife now that I’m going to cut it off and her response is “ABSOLUTELY NOT” funny how things change when you rock a glorious mullet!

The BC Gravy Train- "Wild enough to show you a good time out on the town, but classy enough to take to grandma's Thanksgiving dinner!"

Clifford says:

'A friend made a bet that I wouldn't cut my hair into a mullet 4 years ago and I've just been rocking it ever since.'

To see all of the contestants click HERE now.

