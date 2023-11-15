MINNESOTA MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE TICKETS SELLING FAST

The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Tickets are SOLD OUT. This morning, I checked the Minnesota Lottery site, and the 10% of tickets that were remaining as of yesterday, have now been sold.

AMAZING PRIZES

This year the prizes have been upgraded! There will be two people winning a million dollars and they've added two new levels of winning, including $50,000 prizes and lots of $200 prizes.

LAST YEAR

Last year, 43,000 tickets were sold on Tuesday, October 24th, 2022; the first day of the raffle. Tickets were sold out last year within the first 23 days. I believe we've just beat that record. Tickets went on sale this year on Tuesday October 24th, 2023 and if they sold out yesterday, I believe we sold 100,000 tickets over last years numbers in just 22 days.

This year, there are 3,355 MORE prizes than there were last year, and instead of selling 700,000 tickets, 800,000 were up for grabs this year.

At $10 a pop, it's a chance for you to win at least a little bit of the $515,000 in prizes that will be handed out this year. Good luck to everyone that purchased tickets.

FEELING GOOD ABOUT THE MINNESOTA MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE

This is one raffle I don't feel bad playing as 43 million dollars has gone to the state of Minnesota since the raffle began 17 years ago. Since 1990, the Minnesota Lottery has generated $3.5 million dollars for programs that benefit the state, including preserving, restoring, and protecting our environment, improving bike and walking trails, lakes, and more. You can read about all the different programs and where the money goes by visiting mnlottery.com.

