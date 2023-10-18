Minnesota Millionaire Raffle Is Back! Find Out What’s New

WILL YOU PARTICIPATE IN THE MINNESOTA MILLIONAIRE RAFFLE?

The Minnesota Millionaire Raffle is back, and tickets will be available on October 24, 2023. The Minnesota Lottery is excited to announce some big changes to this year's Raffle.

Every year, I buy a Minnesota Millionaire Raffle ticket for all of the kids in my family. Why not dream a little? Especially because I know that even if we don't win, we DO win. There are so many Minnesota projects that are funded, that I feel I'm not only helping someone realize their dreams in our great state, but I'm also helping environmentally.

MORE TICKETS AND MORE PRIZES

As mentioned, the launch date for the Minnesota Millionaire Raffle will begin on Tuesday, October 24th, 2023. There will be 100,000 tickets sold this year, totaling 800,000 tickets up for grabs this year.

If you want a ticket, I'd recommend you get your tickets as soon as possible, as all of the tickets sold out last year in just 23 days.

BIG PRIZE ADDITIONS THIS YEAR

There are a lot more prizes up for grabs this year; 3,355 prizes are available totaling $515,000. Some of those prizes include five $50,000 prizes and 150 $200 prizes. The Minnesota Lottery says your odds of winning are much higher this year.

WHERE DO THE REST OF THE FUNDS GO?

More than 43 million dollars in raffle proceeds have contributed to the betterment of Minnesota since the lottery began 17 years ago. Here's a breakdown of how that money has been distributed over the years:

General Fund - 2 Billion dollars

Environment & Natural Resources Trust Fund - $970.4 million

Game & Fish Fund - 276.4 million

Natural Resources Fund - $276.4 million

Responsible Gambling - 53.1 million

Other State Programs - 36.8 million

You may want a more detailed look at where those dollars went last year before you purchase any tickets. You can see a breakdown of where those dollars went in 2022 by clicking HERE to link you to the 2022 Fiscal Year report.

