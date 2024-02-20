Minnesota is the Home to this Luxury Line of Boats

Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes, it only makes sense that there’s a boat that is generating a lot of attention that is made right here in our state.

I learned of Varatti Boats this past weekend at Miller Marine for the first annual Miller Marine & Power Lodge Boat and Power Sports Show. Our stations were positioned by these boats that more and more people kept being drawn to.

In my on-air interview with Axel from Miller Marine, he talked about that Varatti boats are used to getting a lot of attention, including at the recent boat show in the Twin Cities.

Varatti is built from the ground up in Cambridge Minnesota. These boats have been built there since 2017. Roughly 40 workers are employed building these boats to a specific standard.

Varatti Boats are a luxury boat line that uses a state-of-the-art infusion technology called Vacuum Resin Infusion. This method creates a lighter, yet stronger boat compared to traditional open molded fiberglass boats.

One thing that is evident as soon as you see a Varatti boat, their colors grab your attention. They offer 14 metal flake colors, 10 Solid Gelcoat Colors, 3 unique patterns and Black and Clear adonized aluminum badging.

At Varatti, they say “luxury is standard”, and they offer more features than any other boat. There are over 45 standard features available on each Varatti boat.



The makers of Varatti Boats offer an exclusive feature that anyone who has ever tried to position a boat into a tight spot, or to pick up a skier who has fallen would love to have. The Pro Piloting Joystick controller makes it easy to maneuver for even someone with little experience operating a boat.

Varatti also offers another exclusive that is patent pending in tow sports tower design. When the tower is down, the boat will clear most low bridges, boat slips and garage doors. And when the tower is up, you’ll find more headroom and three extra points from where to pull board riders from.

The operating software called “Varatti Vision” has been designed to make operating your watercraft as simple and easy as possible.

Another area that Varatti has made easier, and that’s designing the boat of your dreams. Their 3D technology is easy to use yet strong with the capabilities that allows you to create the boat you’ve always wanted.

Varatti Boats are powered by MerCruiser motors from Mercury, one of the most trusted boat motor makers in the country.

And what would this kind of luxury and style be without a nice cherry on top. And the cherry that tops Varatti boats is the powerful sound that screams out of the Rockford Fosgate speaker system. Each Varatti is equipped with 1,800 watts of power.

Varatti boating is luxury boating at its finest and given the opportunity to see them up close and in person, you’ll understand why.

