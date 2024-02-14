Minnesota Is The Backdrop For This Authors Crime Thrillers

Minnesota is known for a lot of things. To those outside of the state and the region the first thing that comes to mind is the cold weather, and snow.

Then people know about the lakes around the state too. But outside of the cold and the water, the professional sports teams are the biggest way “outsiders” connect to the state, unless they are into crime thrillers.

Minnesota native Frank F. Weber uses his home state as the setting in his crime novels. His most recent book that was released in 2023 is called “The Haunted House of Hillman”.

Hillman of course is about 35 miles north of St. Cloud in Morrison County.

The book follows Maddie Dehler who has survived and escaped from an unspeakable situation in a rural Minnesota town. Investigator Jon Fredrick is the featured character who is called into bring resolution to this heinous offense.

The character Jon Fredrick is the lead in all of Frank Weber's books that are all based in our state.

Weber is a forensic psychologist who specializes in homicides, sexual assaults and domestic violence situations. His knowledge and expertise have created opportunities for him to profile cases and narrate an investigative show the Oxygen TV network as well.

Weber has developed a very good understanding of how offenders operate, combine that with his experience in working with victims and giving expert testimony in court cases, he has a unique perspective on how to bring these stories to life and keep readers engaged.

Frank Weber’s first book was published in 2017, called “Murder Book”.

Then in 2018 he released “The I-94 Murders” and then in 2019 it was “Last Call”.

Weber then turned out “Lying Close” in 2020, “Burning Bridges” in 2021 and “Black and Blue” in 2022.

Weber’s keen understanding of both the victims and offenders has garnered him affection from readers and critics alike. Weber says on his website that characters and storylines are based on things he’s experienced in his real life, but readers should not try to draw comparisons between the characters in the books to the people in his real life.

Frank Weber will be signing copies of the book “The Haunted House of Hillman” on Sunday February 25th at Broken Clock Brewing Cooperative on Marshall St. NE in Minneapolis.

After the signing, Frank and the cover model from the cover of his book “Burning Bridges” Kloe Kapsner will be hanging around for a bit to talk with readers.

If you’re like so many people who are drawn to crime stories and shows, here’s a chance to get up close and personal to someone who knows this topic very well.