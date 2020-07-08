Minnesota Health Officials Warn Against ‘COVID Parties’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota health officials are warning against people holding or attending ``COVID parties'' as a way to share exposure to the coronavirus.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann says ``this is a really, really bad idea.'' Ehresmann says people exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 face a small but real risk of significant illness and complications as well as the risk of passing along the virus to family members.

While Edina has seen a surge in young adult cases, Ehresmann says officials have seen no evidence that the virus was transmitted at ``COVID parties.''

Health officials reported Wednesday that confirmed coronavirus cases in Minnesota grew by 463, to 39,589. Eight additional deaths were reported, bringing Minnesota's death toll to 1,485.