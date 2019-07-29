Minnesota Has the 6th Best School System in the United States
Supplies are out in stores, and teachers and students alike are starting to prep for the upcoming school year. Some good news going into the new year: Minnesota has one of the best school systems in the country!
Wallethub recently did a study to find the best of the best and Minnesota was ranked 6th overall.
Minnesota had solid results across the board landing us that #6 spot.
- 2nd – Math Test Scores
- 13th – Reading Test Scores
- 1st – Median SAT Score
- 22nd – Median ACT Score
- 23rd – % of Licensed/Certified Public K–12 Teachers
Even with us being middle of the road for ACT scores and licensed teachers, our reading, math, and SAT scores kept us in the top 10. We also ranked #4 overall for "quality" and #23 for "safety".
Top 10 School Systems in America:
1. Massachusetts
2. New Jersey
3. Connecticut
4. Virginia
5. Vermont
6. Minnesota
7. New Hampshire
8. Nebraska
9. North Dakota
10. Wyoming
Check out the rest of this study and find out who has the worst schools in the country on WalletHub's website!