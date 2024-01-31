Minnesota Entertainer Named ‘One To Watch Out For’ In 2024

Some people were just born to entertain others. That seems to be the case with this Minnesota man, as he was recently named to the top-10 entertainment leaders to watch out for in 2024. Congratulations to Jon Li, aka the Rock It Man.

The list is pretty impressive, I mean Ryan Reynolds came in at number 3, and he IS Deadpool!

Jon came in at number 5 on the list, which was made by New York Tech. This is what they had to say about Jon.

Jon is an accomplished entrepreneur, dueling pianist, singer-songwriter, and Twitch Streamer (where JonLiMusic recently surpassed 22,000 followers). Alongside his wife Caris Li, Jon is the founder and driving force behind Rock It Man Entertainment, a company they started in 2014. Jon's creative journey started at a young age, winning local piano competitions and honing his skills as a classical pianist. He also studied cello and is self-taught on guitar, bass, and several other instruments he now regularly performs on. Jon later took his talents international, performing in cities from Taipei to Singapore, and even entertaining aboard Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruises.

On top of running Rock It Man Entertainment Jon has also recorded a solo album back in 2010.

If you are interested in hearing Jon play the piano, cello, or sing, he is often performing on his Twitch page. Fun fact about Jon according to the list, "in May of 2023 he was the most-watched music streamer on the entire platform while representing Asian-American streamers during AAPI History Month."

Jon's Twitch channel can be found here.

