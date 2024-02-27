Minnesota DNR Urging Anglers To Remove Fish Houses With Deadline Approaching

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging area anglers to get a head-start on removing their fish houses from state lakes.

The official deadline for removal is 11:59 p.m. on March 4th for most of the state.

The removal deadline for shelters on the Minnesota/Wisconsin border is March 1st, those on the North Dakota/Minnesota border March 5th, in the northern 1/3rd of the state is March 18th, those on the Minnesota/Canada border need to be removed by March 31st.

Ice houses on the Minnesota/Iowa border were to be removed last week on February 20th.

“Safety is the top priority, and we are pleased that many bodies of water already are clear of ice shelters,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, DNR Enforcement Division director said on the DNR website. “However, there are still fish houses on some lakes affected by this first removal deadline, and we encourage people to pay attention to the forecast as they make their removal plans.”

The DNR adds that in some areas lakes are already totally open, while others are difficult to access due to ice pulling away from the shoreline.

Shelters that are not removed by the deadline are subject to confiscation and removal or being destroyed by a conservation officer. No trash or other materials is to be left on the ice.

As they venture out, anglers always should keep in mind that ice conditions vary widely, that ice is never 100% safe, and that they should check the ice thickness for themselves.

The DNR says that most fish house owners in the lower 2/3rds of the state have already moved their houses from lakes.