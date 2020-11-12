Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Continue to Spike

UNDATED -- The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Minnesota, as do the number of deaths related to the virus.

The Minnesota Department of Health Thursday is reporting 7,228 new positive tests from Wednesday and 39 more deaths.

The tri-county area had five of those deaths. Three people in Benton County died, one in their early 70's, another in their early 80's and one person in their late 90's. Two people in Stearns County died. One of the deaths was a person in their late 30's and the other was over 100-years-old.

Stearns County continues to lead the tri-county area in positive tests with another 346 Wednesday. Sherburne County reported 279 and Benton County had 106.

The death toll statewide now stands at 2,793.