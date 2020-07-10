Minnesota COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise, 609 New Cases Reported

ST. PAUL -- Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise throughout the state.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 609 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths Thursday.

Locally, Stearns County had 33 new cases, Sherburne County added four and Benton County saw 7 new cases.

Statewide there is a total of over 40,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In addition, there are 227 people currently hospitalized with the virus, with 124 of them in the ICU.

Minnesota has completed over 725,000 tests.