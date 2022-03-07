Minnesota Band Competing on ‘American Song Contest’ on NBC

It's like Eurovision, but for America. A new song competition show, American Song Contest, is coming to TV's across the country, with a different artist or band representing each state.

Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, this new show will air on NBC and seek out the best original song in the country. The competition promises to be a mix of different styles and genres of music:

While Eurovision is known for only giving up-and-coming artists a chance to shine, the American version will contain a few well-known artists as well. Performers such as Michal Bolton, Macy Gray, Jewel, and Sisqó will be representing their native states alongside lesser-known artists.

Here in Minnesota, we will be represented by a band called Yam Haus.

The Minneapolis quartet—Lars Pruitt [lead vocals], Jake Felstow [drums], Zach Beinlich [bass], and Seth Blum [guitar]—fuse together intimate songcraft with stadium-size ambition. After independently amassing nearly 15 million total views and streams, playing to sold out crowds at legendary venues such as First Avenue, and building a fervent fanbase, they instantly captivate on their latest EP in 2022.

I've been a fan of Yam Haus for a few years now after their song "Get Somewhere" showed up in a playlist I was listening to. I was instantly hooked and sent it to a friend I thought would enjoy it. He responded immediately saying that he not only knew the song, but he knew the band because they were from Minnesota.

I'm so excited to see what Yam Haus brings to the stage. They have some stiff competition, but these guys have such a unique sound and fun vibe, I think they can definitely win over America's hearts with their talent and charm.

Here is a list of all the competitors on the show, airing March 21st on NBC:

Alabama: Ni/Co

Ni/Co Alaska: Jewel

Jewel American Samoa: Tenelle

Tenelle Arizona: Las Marias

Las Marias Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

Kelsey Lamb California: Sweet Taboo

Sweet Taboo Colorado: Riker Lynch

Riker Lynch Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Nitro Nitra Florida: Ale Zabala

Ale Zabala Georgia: Stela Cole

Stela Cole Guam: Jason J.

Jason J. Hawaii: Bronson Varde

Bronson Varde Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Andrew Sheppard Illinois: Justin Jesso

Justin Jesso Indiana: UG skywalkin

UG skywalkin Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Alisabeth Von Presley Kansas: Broderick Jones

Broderick Jones Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Jordan Smith Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Brittany Pfantz Maine: King Kyote

King Kyote Maryland: Sisqó

Sisqó Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Jared Lee Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Ada LeAnn Minnesota: Yam Haus

Yam Haus Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Keyone Starr Missouri: Brett Seper

Brett Seper Montana: Jonah Prill

Jonah Prill Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson

Jocelyn Anderson Nevada: The Crystal Method

The Crystal Method New Hampshire: MARi

MARi New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

Brooke Alexx New Mexico: Khalisol

Khalisol New York: ENISA

ENISA North Carolina: John Morgan

John Morgan North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Chloe Fredericks Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Sabyu Ohio: Macy Gray

Macy Gray Oklahoma: AleXa

AleXa Oregon: courtship.

courtship. Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Bri Steves Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

Christian Pagán Rhode Island: Hueston

Hueston South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

Jesse LeProtti South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Judd Hoos Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Tyler Braden Texas: Grant Knoche

Grant Knoche U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Cruz Rock Utah: Savannah Keyes

Savannah Keyes Vermont: Josh Panda

Josh Panda Virginia: Almira Zaky

Almira Zaky Washington: Allen Stone

Allen Stone Washington, D.C.: NËITHER

NËITHER West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Alexis Cunningham Wisconsin: Jake'O

Jake'O Wyoming: Ryan Charles

