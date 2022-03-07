Minnesota Band Competing on ‘American Song Contest’ on NBC
It's like Eurovision, but for America. A new song competition show, American Song Contest, is coming to TV's across the country, with a different artist or band representing each state.
Hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, this new show will air on NBC and seek out the best original song in the country. The competition promises to be a mix of different styles and genres of music:
While Eurovision is known for only giving up-and-coming artists a chance to shine, the American version will contain a few well-known artists as well. Performers such as Michal Bolton, Macy Gray, Jewel, and Sisqó will be representing their native states alongside lesser-known artists.
Here in Minnesota, we will be represented by a band called Yam Haus.
The Minneapolis quartet—Lars Pruitt [lead vocals], Jake Felstow [drums], Zach Beinlich [bass], and Seth Blum [guitar]—fuse together intimate songcraft with stadium-size ambition. After independently amassing nearly 15 million total views and streams, playing to sold out crowds at legendary venues such as First Avenue, and building a fervent fanbase, they instantly captivate on their latest EP in 2022.
I've been a fan of Yam Haus for a few years now after their song "Get Somewhere" showed up in a playlist I was listening to. I was instantly hooked and sent it to a friend I thought would enjoy it. He responded immediately saying that he not only knew the song, but he knew the band because they were from Minnesota.
I'm so excited to see what Yam Haus brings to the stage. They have some stiff competition, but these guys have such a unique sound and fun vibe, I think they can definitely win over America's hearts with their talent and charm.
Here is a list of all the competitors on the show, airing March 21st on NBC:
- Alabama: Ni/Co
- Alaska: Jewel
- American Samoa: Tenelle
- Arizona: Las Marias
- Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
- California: Sweet Taboo
- Colorado: Riker Lynch
- Connecticut: Michael Bolton
- Delaware: Nitro Nitra
- Florida: Ale Zabala
- Georgia: Stela Cole
- Guam: Jason J.
- Hawaii: Bronson Varde
- Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
- Illinois: Justin Jesso
- Indiana: UG skywalkin
- Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
- Kansas: Broderick Jones
- Kentucky: Jordan Smith
- Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
- Maine: King Kyote
- Maryland: Sisqó
- Massachusetts: Jared Lee
- Michigan: Ada LeAnn
- Minnesota: Yam Haus
- Mississippi: Keyone Starr
- Missouri: Brett Seper
- Montana: Jonah Prill
- Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson
- Nevada: The Crystal Method
- New Hampshire: MARi
- New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
- New Mexico: Khalisol
- New York: ENISA
- North Carolina: John Morgan
- North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
- Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
- Ohio: Macy Gray
- Oklahoma: AleXa
- Oregon: courtship.
- Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
- Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán
- Rhode Island: Hueston
- South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
- South Dakota: Judd Hoos
- Tennessee: Tyler Braden
- Texas: Grant Knoche
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
- Utah: Savannah Keyes
- Vermont: Josh Panda
- Virginia: Almira Zaky
- Washington: Allen Stone
- Washington, D.C.: NËITHER
- West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
- Wisconsin: Jake'O
- Wyoming: Ryan Charles
