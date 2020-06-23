Minneapolis Police Chief Says Floyd’s Death Was ‘Murder’

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minneapolis' police chief says the death of George Floyd was ``murder'' and that the officer who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck had taken specific training on the dangers of positional asphyxiation.

It appears to be the first time Chief Medaria Arradondo has used the word ``murder'' to describe the death of Floyd, a Black handcuffed man who died May 25 after Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

Arradondo issued a statement Monday in response to questions. He says Floyd's death was murder, not a lack of training, and that Chauvin knew what he was doing.