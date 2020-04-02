Menards Cutting Hours, Prohibiting Kids and Pets

UNDATED -- Menards is making some changes at their stores to further reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The company says they will no longer allow children under the age of 16 or pets in their stores. Anyone who looks like they are under 16 will be asked to show a driver's license or I.D. and service animals will still be allowed.

Menards locations have also adjusted their hours to Monday through Saturday from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day. Email *