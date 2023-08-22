Meet Colt Who’s Looking for the Perfect Forever Home & Family

MEET COLT!

Colt came back to TCHS due to having lots of energy, being too bouncy with the children in the home and he has a history of not getting along with a resident dog.

He has met kids but is seemingly unaware of his big size! Colt is enthusiastic and has accidently bumped kids over, not knowing his size.

He has shown to be dog selective, he may do best as an only dog, otherwise a dog on dog meet and greet is recommended prior to adoption and slow and proper introductions are a must. Remember, it can take weeks to months for an animal to adjust to a new home.

He has been super sweet with staff on intake and he really enjoyed the spray cheese.

Colt's previous owners said that he did very well in his crate.

He is a very smart boy and knows the cues sit, shake, come, leave it, place, and off.

